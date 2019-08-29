‘No helmet, no petrol’ from October 2 in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Two-wheeler riders without helmets will not get fuel at petrol pumps in the district from October 2. The decision was taken at a meeting of the District Road Safety Society Committee held recently. Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Lalit Mohan Behera said, “We held discussions with some petrol pump owners over the issue and they have agreed to support us in the move.”

The Civil Supplies Department and police will be involved in the implementation of the ‘No helmet, No petrol’ rule, he said. “We will ask the Civil Supplies department to write to all the petrol pumps in the district to deny fuel to two-wheeler riders without a helmet. Enforcement teams will be formed in each police station of the district for implementation of the rule,” Behera added. Oil companies BPCL, HPCL and IOCL will also be asked to publicise the ‘No helmet, no petrol’ decision on the premises of the petrol pumps in the district.

“Banners displaying ‘No helmet, no petrol’ will be put up at strategic locations at the petrol pumps. This apart, awareness rallies involving students and citizens will also be organised to create awareness among people,” said Behera.

