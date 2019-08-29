Home States Odisha

Now, students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

class, classroom

For representational purposes (File Photo)

By ANI

BHUBANESWAR: In a role reversal of sorts, teachers could be graded on the basis of their performance in class and their appraisals and increments linked to feedback given by students.

Aiming to improve learning outcome in schools and performance of the state's teachers, the Odisha government is working to put in place a system which enables students to give feedback to their teachers after every class.

The teacher's appraisal will be done according to their performance which will be based on the feedback given by the students. The students will give feedback about the class on the basis of 10 points.

The School and Mass Education Department of Odisha has already introduced the system in some government schools on a pilot basis to collect feedback.

School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Das said, "We'll take feedback from students. In every classroom, there'll be a register in which teacher will have to enter the time of their entry and exit, topics that they taught in the class, and how many students were present."

"We also have an exercise for the students after every class students will give their feedback about the teachers, and students can write them if they found the class difficult, which will help to the teacher to improve their teaching," he said.

The department is also planning to ban the use of mobile phones by the teachers during the classes. Errant teachers will face action.

TAGS
Odisha Odisha schools Odisha schools rating system
