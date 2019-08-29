Odisha Higher Education Minister draws action plan to streamline exam process in varsities

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department on Wednesday prepared an action plan to streamline examination process at University level across the State.

The action plan was prepared at a meeting chaired by Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo here in which Registrars, Controllers of Examination and Controllers of Finance of State universities were present. It was decided to focus on conducting examinations on time and setting up more evaluation centres.

One evaluation centre will be set up for 15 colleges to ensure that the results are published on time. Remuneration to lecturers for preparation of question papers and evaluation of answer sheets will also be increased.

The meeting also focused on conducting B Ed examinations on time. The Higher Education minister also asked authorities of the universities to furnish reports on funds lying unspent with them for years, within 15 days. He also asked the officials to ensure that regular auditing of expenditure is done at the university level to increase accountability.