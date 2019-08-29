Home States Odisha

Officials hold meeting on traffic issues in Cuttack

It was resolved that ACP (Traffic), Cuttack would be consulted by CMC and Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) before furnishing NOC to commercial buildings/structures.

An unruly autorickshaw driver in Cuttack (File Photo| EPS, RASHMIRANJAN MOHAPATRA)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi on Wednesday held a meeting with  District Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani and Commissioner of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Ananya Das to resolve pertinent issues relating to traffic. 

As per decisions taken at the meeting, the Ring Road will be made encroachment free and proper parking plans prepared. While regular enforcement against illegal parking will be conducted, no vehicles will be allowed to park in front of shops and commercial buildings across the city. Similarly, no buses will be allowed to park on the service road from OMP square to Link Road crossing. 

