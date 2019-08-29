Panic over cracks on Kathajodi bridge

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Panic gripped commuters on Cuttack-Bhubaneswar route after major cracks developed on the Kathajodi river bridge in the city on Wednesday.

The cracks, believed to have developed due to sliding of soil and sand from the base of the approach road, were seen on the sidewall of the bridge near Press Chhak and the portion of the approach road connecting Link Road with Gopalpur.

After being informed about the cracks on the busy road, police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the portion and restricted plying of heavy vehicles to avoid further damage to the bridge and avoid a mishap.

Barabati-Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim who visited the spot to take stock of the situation however alleged that the cracks were a result of sub-standard construction work.

ACP Traffic Jatin Kumar Panda said there is no need to panic as there is no threat to the bridge. He said officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have inspected the cracks and the repairs will start on Thursday.