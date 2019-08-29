Home States Odisha

Second capital punishment under POCSO Act in Odisha

The accused was caught and he took them to the crime spot where the body was recovered. Mohanta was arrested a day after the incident.

Published: 29th August 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

child rape

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

 BARIPADA: The First Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Presiding Officer of Children’s Court on Wednesday awarded death sentence to a 25-year-old man for rape and murder of a minor tribal girl at Garudabasa village in Mayurbhanj district last year. After Angul’s Kangula village case, this is the second Capital punishment under POCSO Act in Odisha.

Terming the crime committed by the accused Jaminikanta Mohanta of the same village as barbaric, Judge Md Irshadun Nabi found him guilty of abduction, rape and murder under the POCSO Act and sentenced him to death by hanging.

Public Prosecutor Abhinna Patnayak said on June 14, 2018, Mohanta had taken the minor girl on his bicycle to a nearby forest around 3 pm on the pretext of training her to bicycle. Mohanta raped her and killed her with a stone. He had then disposed the body in the forest. 
Finding the girl missing, when the parents began to search for her, the villagers informed them that Mohanta had taken her on a bicycle towards forest. 

The accused was caught and he took them to the crime spot where the body was recovered. Mohanta was arrested a day after the incident.

Within 17 days from registration of the case under POCSO and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the charge sheet was submitted by Betnoti police for a speedy trial.

“The Judge after examining 27 witnesses and 49 evidences including the post-mortem report awarded death sentence to Mohanta on several charges including the rape and murder,” said Patnayak. 
The Judge also imposed a fine of `one lakh on Mohanta. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
POCSO Act in Odisha POCSO Act Mayurbhanj district
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp