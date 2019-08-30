Home States Odisha

Berhampur University’s unsafe buildings pose threat to students

Dilapidated buildings of Berhampur University (BU) are posing a serious threat to the life of students and teachers.

Published: 30th August 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Damaged Saveri ladies’ hostel on Berhampur University premises | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Dilapidated buildings of Berhampur University (BU) are posing a serious threat to the life of students and teachers. More than 25 buildings on the campus are in an unsafe condition.

Last month, a portion of the three-storey Saveri ladies’ hostel on university campus collapsed and 104 boarders had a lucky escape as they were attending classes when the mishap occurred. The part of the building that collapsed mainly comprised of toilets and balconies. While the borders were shifted to Chilika hostel, the building was declared unsafe after the incident. Later, the university and Higher Education department officials also conducted a probe into the incident, but the report is yet to be published.

Meanwhile, these abandoned buildings have turned into a den of anti-social activities. Though the university authorities recently inspected the safety aspects of the hostel buildings, they have completely ignored the other buildings on campus. Apart from hostels, four staff quarters near the old residence of the Vice-Chancellor are lying in dilapidated condition. These buildings pose a threat to surrounding structures as well as the public. No steps have been taken to either repair the crumbling structures or construct a new one.

Members of different students’ organisations alleged that while students and staff of the university are staying in unsafe buildings, the Higher Education department continues to remain a mute spectator even after the hostel building collapse incident. Instead of repairing these structures, the university authorities are managing the affair with patch work, they alleged.

