Biju Patnaik Award for para shuttler Pramod Bhagat

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitating Srimati Badra with Biju Patnaik Bravery Award at the event on Thursday I EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ace para shuttler Pramod Bhagat was conferred Biju Patnaik Award for Outstanding Performance in Sports and Games at a ceremony to mark National Sports Day at Jaydev Bhawan here on Thursday.

The award was given by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to his doubles partner Dileswar on his behalf as he was in Delhi to receive the Arjuna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind on the day. Dileswar received the cash reward of `2 lakh on his behalf.

Similarly, Srimati Badra and the KIIT University were conferred the Biju Patnaik Bravery and Best Contribution to Promotion of Sports and Games Awards of `1 lakh each respectively.  

Nine-year-old Srimati, a class IV student of Ghantapada Nodal High School in Talcher, was given the Bravery Award for saving her friend from a goods train mishap. Congratulating the award winners, the CM said Bhubaneswar is poised to become the sports capital of the nation. The City has gained international recognition by successfully hosting the Asian Athletic Championships, Hockey Men’s World Cup and Men’s Hockey League Finals. The State will host another international event FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2020, he said.

“Our sportspersons are performing well in various national and international events. Their success will encourage the youths to pursue a career in sports,” the CM said.

Pramod is the eighth player from Odisha to receive Arjuna Award and fifth from the State to get both Arjuna Award and Biju Patnaik award for outstanding performance in sports and games. Recently, the para shuttler made the nation proud by winning both SL3 singles as well as SL3-4 doubles title in the BWF Para-Badminton World Championships, which concluded at Basel in Switzerland on August 25.
Pramod has already won seven international titles this year. He won gold medal in the World Games 2019, Turkey, Dubai, Uganda, Ireland and World Championships 2019.  

Ace athletes Dutee Chand, Bhakta Ram Desti, Babulu Munda, Jhili Dalabehera and Sneha Soren were also given cash award for their achievements in different national and international events.

Besides, Radhakant Tripathy (Bhadrak), Badri Mishra (Puri), Mahendra Joshi (Nuapada), Kamakshya Majhi (Koraput), Ram Dash (Balangir) and Abdul Khan (Keonjhar) were given a cash reward of `25,000 for social service.

Among others, Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Secretary Vishal Kumar Dev and Youth Welfare Board Executive Working Chairman Bijay Nayak were present. 

