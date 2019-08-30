Home States Odisha

CBI probe sought into paddy purchase ‘scam’

Paddy procurement irregularities in Bargarh district is only a tip of the iceberg.

Published: 30th August 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Paddy farmers in Odisha

Paddy farmers in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While the State Government’s tall claim of procuring a record quantity of paddy has raised eyebrows, senior BJP leader and former MLA Pradip Purohit demanded a CBI probe into decentralised paddy procurement in Bargarh district.

Drawing attention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the alleged scam in paddy procurement in some of the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Sociewties (PACS) of Paikamal block in Padampur Assembly constituency of Bargarh, Purohit said nearly one lakh quintal paddy have been procured from farmers in a fraudulent manner.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Purohit, who hails from Bargarh, considered to be the rice bowl of the State, alleged that several PACS of the district have procured Rabi paddy from farmers who have not cultivated it.

After receiving complaints from around 500 farmers of Palsda, Laudi Daha, Ubha and other panchayats, a team comprising Paikamal Tehsildar, supply inspector and local Regulated Market Committee (RMC) secretary conducted a joint inquiry and submitted a report to the district Collector. However, the Collector has been sitting over the inquiry report.

Alleging that hundreds of crores are being embezzled every year from sale of paddy by a well-entrenched nexus of millers, supply officials and local BJD leaders, the former legislator said he had raised the issue several times in the last Assembly session but the State Government preferred to ignore it as a share of the proceeds from these illicit transaction goes to the coffers of the ruling party.

Attaching a copy of the August 25 edition of The New Indian Express, which made an attempt to explain the murkier side of the paddy procurement business, Purohit said the report has also mentioned about the irregularities in Palsada PACS and pilferage of Government funds.

He further alleged that the owner of a rice mill at Padampur provided hospitality to BJD leaders during the last elections to Bijepur Assembly constituency where the Chief Minister was a candidate. The same mill owner is stated to have sold paddy through some PACS. Purohit said an independent inquiry will bring out the truth. “If BJD leaders are accepting the hospitality of the rice mill owner, what action can the district administration take against him?” he questioned.

Paddy procurement irregularities in Bargarh district is only a tip of the iceberg. Recycling of rice in the public distribution system is another big scam going on for years with active patronage of the State machinery. “Since the State Government machinery is fully involved in the procurement scam, I request you to hand over the case to CBI,” Purohit’s letter said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MLA Pradip Purohit CBI probe Naveen Patnaik PACS Paikamal block
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp