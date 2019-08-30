Complainants can now rate responses they get from Odisha police

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Complainants and victims of crimes will now be able to rate the responses they receive from police stations across Odisha.

As part of ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative, announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently, a call centre will be set up at the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) to interact with people to know about their feedback on various services provided by police.

The details of complainants, including their telephone numbers, will be recorded at the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) of the police stations concerned and later communicated to the call centre.

"The assessment of police response towards complainants will be done on eight parameters. The police stations receiving poor feedback will be instructed to improve and ensure people-friendly services," DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma said after inaugurating a workshop on soft skill training for police officers here on Friday.

The eight parameters include the time police took to register a complaint, etiquette displayed by police officer, progress of investigation, whether a complainant was apprised what action is being taken and informed about the future course of action either via telephone or SMS.

Complainants and people visiting police stations for various verification purposes will be telephoned from the call centre, which will also be set up at all district headquarters in the State besides at the SCRB.

The workshop was conducted to sensitise police officials about the 'Mo Sarkar' initiative under which the Chief Minister and other Ministers will dial common citizens to seek their feedback on the kind of response they receive during their visits to police stations.

Police officers were asked to develop their behavioural skills and apprised that each police station in the State will be rated on the basis of their response mechanism and etiquette towards complainants.

“We have trained the master trainers on soft skill at the workshop. They will later impart training to their respective district officials. The objective is to improve professional efficiency so that the grievances of people are addressed swiftly in a time-bound and transparent manner,” Sharma said.

The ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative, which is based on 5T model of governance (Teamwork, Transparency, Technology, Time leading to Transformation) will be implemented from October 2 (birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi).