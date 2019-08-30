From samosa seller to CA

Raj Kumar Sharma By

Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: From selling samosa, a deep fried snack, on the streets of Jharsuguda town to support his family to clearing the Chartered Accountant examination, the story of Sashikant Sharma is one of grit and determination.

The 27-year-old Sashikant cleared the exam in his fifth attempt, the results of which were declared on August 13. A resident of Marwaripada, Sashikant’s first attempt in CA final was in 2017 but the failure did not stop him from trying his luck further.

Son of a small-time priest Mahesh Chandra Sharma and Indira Devi, the family survived on meagre earnings of around `300 a day. To help his father, Sashikant’s elder brother Manoj started selling samosas after dropping out of Class IX. Sashikant too started helping his brother while pursuing his studies. The two brothers would set up their handcart in front of Radhakrusnha Temple, near Jhanda Chowk every day and on days when Manoj was busy in other chores, Sashikant would manage the business single-handedly which left him little time to study. Despite the hardships and poor income, Sashikant did not give up on studies and went on to complete graduation in Commerce from Laxminarayan College. However, it was after this that he was looking for future options when a friend of his advised him join to CA.

As preparation for the competitive examination required exclusive coaching and peer group studies, Sashikant enrolled with a local coaching centre. But, lack of funds was a great hindrance. His elder brother assured to fund his education and ever since there was no looking back.

“After the first failure, there had been times when I felt like giving up and concentrating on samosa business, but my brother stood beside me like a pillar of support,” said Sashikant.

Sashikant credits his success to his elder brother without whose support devoting long hours to preparing for the finals would not have been possible. “It was my brother’s trust in me that helped me sail through till the fifth attempt,” he said.