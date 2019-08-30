Jajpur Road police rescue missing minor girl

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: A minor girl was rescued more than a week after she went missing from Chunabhati area of Vyas Nagar town in the district. Jajpur Road police arrested Rajesh Munda, a 25-year-old man of Mayurbhanj district in this connection.

According to a complaint filed by the girl’s father, the 17-year-old girl left home for attending college on August 22 morning but did not return home. After waiting for her till late night family members lodged a complaint with the local police.

During the investigation, police learnt that the girl was in love with Rajesh Munda, a mason. Rajesh is married and father of a child, police said.

On tracking the girl’s mobile phone, police traced her to Cuttack Municipal Corporation on Wednesday night.

A team of Jajpur Road police officials rushed to Cuttack and rescued the girl while arresting Rajesh.

The minor girl has been handed over to her family members on Thursday, police said. Rajesh has been forwarded to a local court and later remanded to judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.