Odisha government plans model Jagatsinghpur municipality

Published: 30th August 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The State Government has prepared a master plan for development of Jagatsinghpur Municipality as a model one in the State, said Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Law, Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena at a meeting on Thursday.

Jena distributed old-age pension, widow pension and work order among the beneficiaries of Prime Minister Awas Yojana Scheme in the municipality. Addressing a gathering, Jena said the State Government is determined to activate different programmes by implementing the 5-Ts. Steps have been taken for the development of road communication, drinking water facilities, electricity, plantation, health and education for its holistic development.

Collector Bikash Kumar Mohapatra said Rs 15 crore will be spent towards electrification while Paradip Port Trust authority has agreed to give Rs 50 lakh for development of Sanskruti Bhavan. Plans have also been drawn to supply 500 LED bulbs to each ward of the municipality and steps will be taken for the beautification of Naba Krishan Chaudhry Stadium, Mohapatra said. Moreover, CCTV will be fitted at every important Chowk of Jagatsinghpur town, he added.

Earlier in the day, Jena inaugurated community centre and Mission Shakti Gruha at Singrapur panchayat, the concrete road from Sarbangasundari Chhak to Amarpurgada of Jagatsinghpur Municipality and Kalyan Mandap in Jagatsinghpur town. He also visited Garei Jagnnathpur temple under Naugaon block and interacted with the Collector about the overall development of this temple.

Among others, local MLA Prasant Muduli, Tirtol MLA Bishnu Das and other officials were present.

