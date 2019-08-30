Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court lawyers to continue indefinite boycott

The Orissa High Court Bar Association (OHCBA) continued to abstain from work in the Court of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri on Thursday.

Orissa High Court (File Photo |EPS)

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court Bar Association (OHCBA) continued to abstain from work in the Court of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri on Thursday.

The lawyers have been protesting against apathy to the demand of the association. The Association’s general body, which met at 1.15 pm unanimously resolved that the boycott of the Court of Chief Justice will continue till the General Body passes the next resolution, a copy of the Association’s resolution released to the media said.

“It is further resolved by the General Body to authorize the Executive Committee of the Bar Association to give a requisition to the High Court for issuance of an immediate notification, inviting further application for consideration to designate them as senior advocates and reconsideration of earlier decision by the full court”, the resolution said.

On August 8, the High Court registry had issued a notice inviting suggestion and views, if any by September 8 on proposed names of 42 applicant advocates to be designated as senior advocates. But on August 19, the Chief Justice through a notification, designated five lawyers as senior advocates.

The resolution also requested the Chief Justice “that no adverse order may be passed in absence of members / lawyers  of the Bar against any of the parties, in any matters appearing in the weekly as well as supplementary cause list”.

Earlier, OHCBA had boycotted court work at the Court of Chief Justice along with those of two other senior judges, who constitute the collegium that recommends names for appointment as judge of the High Court, for 26 days between June and July.

The Association had decided to suspend and keep in abeyance their boycott and adopt a wait and watch policy till the Supreme

Court collegiums takes a decision. OHCBA has been demanding withdrawal of recommendation of the name of a lawyer who is not a regular practitioner of the High Court for appointment as judge of the court.

