Home States Odisha

Rourkela boy survives 10 days in overhead tank

The 10-day ordeal of a 14-year-old missing boy came to an end on Wednesday after he was rescued from an overhead tank.

Published: 30th August 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

The rescued boy (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The 10-day ordeal of a 14-year-old missing boy came to an end on Wednesday after he was rescued from an overhead tank.

On August 18, the tribal boy, Prit Kispotta of Cinematoli hamlet in Dumerta village, had scaled 50 feet high overhead drinking water tank of South Eastern Railway (SER) in Sector B area of Bondamunda to catch pigeons.

Quoting the boy, Bondamunda police station IIC Subhraj Dhaura said Prit had climbed atop the tank and hit a pigeon with a stone which fell inside the tank. He went into the tank to collect his catch but could not return as one of the concrete steps of the ladder collapsed inside. With the tank located in a secluded area and at a height, his scream for help went unheard.

Prit said when the tank was getting filled, he used to climb a few steps to avoid getting drowned and managed to survive on the water without food. On Wednesday morning, the boy heard some people talking nearby and started screaming for help. Subsequently, local residents, SER’s water supply personnel and police rescued him, the IIC said, adding during the medical examination, he was found weak but in good health condition.

Earlier, Prit’s mother Mina had searched for him for two days and filed a missing complaint on August 21. After Prit was reunited with his mother, he promised her never to venture on such foolish adventures.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
South Eastern Railway Bondamunda police station
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp