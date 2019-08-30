Rourkela boy survives 10 days in overhead tank

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The 10-day ordeal of a 14-year-old missing boy came to an end on Wednesday after he was rescued from an overhead tank.

On August 18, the tribal boy, Prit Kispotta of Cinematoli hamlet in Dumerta village, had scaled 50 feet high overhead drinking water tank of South Eastern Railway (SER) in Sector B area of Bondamunda to catch pigeons.

Quoting the boy, Bondamunda police station IIC Subhraj Dhaura said Prit had climbed atop the tank and hit a pigeon with a stone which fell inside the tank. He went into the tank to collect his catch but could not return as one of the concrete steps of the ladder collapsed inside. With the tank located in a secluded area and at a height, his scream for help went unheard.

Prit said when the tank was getting filled, he used to climb a few steps to avoid getting drowned and managed to survive on the water without food. On Wednesday morning, the boy heard some people talking nearby and started screaming for help. Subsequently, local residents, SER’s water supply personnel and police rescued him, the IIC said, adding during the medical examination, he was found weak but in good health condition.

Earlier, Prit’s mother Mina had searched for him for two days and filed a missing complaint on August 21. After Prit was reunited with his mother, he promised her never to venture on such foolish adventures.