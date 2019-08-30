Rourkela Municipal Corporation takes women for a ride in Pink autos

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: RITA Majhi (45), a slum-dweller in Rourkela, was ecstatic when Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) promised her self-employment and sustainable income through the Pink Auto-rickhsaw Scheme.

The scheme envisaged e-autos driven exclusively by women for women commuters but without restriction on taking male passengers. RMC officials claimed that the cost of running the auto-rickshaws was extremely low as the vehicles can go for nearly 60 km for every eight hours of charging.

Going by the assurance, Rita purchased a battery-operated pink auto-rickshaw through bank loan and began driving it. But her happiness was short-lived. The vehicle developed snags frequently and she never received technical help on time.

There are 20 other women like her who now feel cheated by the RMC. Altogether, 21 poor women in Rourkela were included in Pink Auto-rickhsaw Scheme, which was implemented by RMC and Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) in December, 2017. The RMC arranged for bank loans and other logistics for the women. However, the civic body later dragged its feet and the beneficiaries are now desperate to come out of the mess.

The women alleged that they were told that the vehicle price was `1.15 lakh but after owing the vehicle, they learnt that it was priced at `2.5 lakh and each had to pay `5,000 to `10,000 down payment. The monthly instalment was fixed `4,000 for five years, but except the registration certificate they were not given any cash memo, service or insurance documents.

Rita said the vehicle develops problems frequently. After running for eight months, battery of the vehicle was completely damaged and the supplier refused help. Finally, after sitting idle for four months, she took another `30,000 loan for purchasing a new battery set. She said it takes seven hours to fully charge the battery which lasts for a few hours and there are only two charging points at RMC’ shelter homes at Plant Site and Power House Road. The charging points are of no help to women drivers staying at the distant Bondaunda and Vedvyas.

She said when the vehicle develops snag, they find it difficult to drag the vehicles to the service centre, 15 km away from Rourkela. Another beneficiary of STI slum, Rinarani Barik said at least eight vehicles were seized by the financing bank, five vehicles are lying fully defunct after breakdown. The rest break down either for battery discharge or technical faults. “Besides, we have to pay a heft amount to rectify snags or get the vehicle serviced,” she said. Under Vidhyut brand, e-rickshaws were manufactured by Kalinga Ventures India Pvt Ltd.

RMC Commissioner, Yeddula Vijay will hold a meeting soon to address women drivers’ problems of mounting loan interest.