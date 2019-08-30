Home States Odisha

Two Baripada Railway Police Force officials held for taking bribe

Mohanty informed the matter to the CBI officials, who laid a trap and nabbed the IIC and the constable for taking bribe.

Published: 30th August 2019 06:57 AM

BARIPADA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested IIC Amit Kumar and constable Pramod Marandi of the Railway Police Force (RPF) at Baripada station on charges of taking bribe.

Acting on a complaint, a 20-member team, along with two DSPs of CBI from Bhubaneswar, reached the railway station late on Wednesday and caught Marandi red-handed while he was receiving `8,000 from complainant Jayanta Kumar Mohanty, a hotel owner, in the presence of the IIC. As per report, the IIC and two RPF constables, Marandi and Bagharay Murmu, were allegedly collecting ransom amount from Mohanty and other shop keepers for running their business on railway land at Station Bazaar here. The railway officials used to threaten them with eviction.

Mohanty informed the matter to the CBI officials, who laid a trap and nabbed the IIC and the constable for taking bribe. The other constable Murmu is absconding. The complainant said, “We have been forced to run our business without profit as a major chunk of the money went to the pockets of RPF officials. For the last several months, we have failed to earn profit from our business. Recently, I met the officials of the premier investigating agency at Bhubaneswar and apprised them of the matter.”

