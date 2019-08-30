Home States Odisha

Two unknown structures found under Emar mutt

The demolition of Emar mutt that continued for second day on Thursday revealed two unknown structures though no valuables came to light.

Published: 30th August 2019 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Demolition site of Emar mutt (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: The demolition of Emar mutt that continued for second day on Thursday revealed two unknown structures though no valuables came to light. The operation, which was stopped as evening set in, would be continued on Friday.

The century-old structure was so fragile that 10 excavators engaged in the operation cut through it like a knife on a cake. Most of 30 inch thick building walls were made of mortar, lime and sand. During the demolition, an under-ground basement beneath the front room with three steps and a tunnel door were unearthed. The front room, which contained remnants of grains, is believed to have served as a huge granary. Other rooms were found to be home to a large number of bats. One room reportedly contained a wooden bed and some furniture.

Besides police and magistrates, snake helpline personnel were deployed as the old structures were full of wild grass and bushes.Since it was late in the evening, the administration would examine the findings on Friday, said the official in charge of operation.

Meanwhile, the Mahant continued to remain in his residence in the mutt while demolition was going on. He refused to vacate stating that he had not received any notice and the mutt building was safe. Puri Collector Balwant Singh, Revenue Divisional Commissioner (RDC) Anil Samal and other senior officers of administration tried hard to persuade the Mahant to vacate but he did not budge from his stand.

The Mahant’s stubbornness has given credence to popular belief that huge wealth was stored in the mutt. Anticipating that he may try to smuggle out valuables at night, the administration has deployed hundreds of police personnel to guard the mutt throughout the night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Emar mutt demolition of Emar mutt Revenue Divisional Commissioner jagannath puri temple
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp