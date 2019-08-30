Home States Odisha

Veggie prices in Odisha soar ahead of Nuakhai

Vegetable prices have shot up in the local markets as supply was disrupted due to incessant rains in source cities across the country in the the last few weeks.

Published: 30th August 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Onions

Image for representational purposes

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Vegetable prices have shot up in the local markets as supply was disrupted due to incessant rains in source cities across the country in the last few weeks. The hiked prices have emerged as a major concern for residents who are preparing for Nuakhai scheduled on September 3.

Onion, which is procured from Nashik in Maharashtra, is being sold at Rs 35 to Rs 40 a kg. Similarly, cauliflower and cabbage which are sourced from Bhilai and Ranchi are priced between Rs 40 and Rs 50. Price of green chillies and coriander have doubled up to Rs 100 to Rs 120 per kg. Even the locally grown vegetables are being sold at an excess of Rs 8 to Rs 15 in the mandi.

A wholesale vegetable vendor in Sambalpur, Dilip Sahu said, “Erratic rainfall is affecting the production, due to which farmers are selling the limited stock of vegetables at higher prices.” Until last week they procured locally grown vegetables like bottle gourd, field beans and brinjal below Rs 10 but now the prices have increased three times now, he added.

“It is rare for vegetable prices to soar during this time of the year. Every year after Shravan month, demand for vegetables goes down until Nuakhai,” Dilip added. Neither the vendor are getting adequate margin, nor are customers buying in regular quantity leading to the rise in prices.

Another retail vegetable vendor of Gole Bazaar in the city, Tekadharnath who procures vegetables from Barahguda Market in Bargarh said, the involvement of middlemen is another reason for the price rise. Nath said, earlier growers sold the produces at genuine prices but as the middlemen are paying the farmers in advance and procuring all of it at once, the prices at the mandi have been affected. “At present, the ratio of farmers and middlemen in the mandi is 50:50. As the middlemen do not let us bargain, we are forced to buy from them at their fixed price and sell it at an excess of Rs 8 to Rs 10,” he added.

The vendors said the prices are expected to go up further a day or two before Nuakhai as it is one of the biggest festivals of the region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nuakhai Onion odisha vegetables
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp