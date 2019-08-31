1 dies as trucks collide, traffic hit

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: One person died and two others sustained serious injuries after two trucks collided head-on at Duarshuni Ghat near Bangiriposi on Friday.

Sources said an onion-loaded truck, on way to Kolkata from Nashik, collided with another truck coming from the opposite direction around 3 am on Friday. The driver of the onion-laden truck died on the spot while the helper and driver of the other truck were critically injured. They were admitted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital. The deceased is Pujan Singh (30) of Bihar. Bangiriposi IIC C V Ghadei said after the accident, traffic between Baripada and Bisoi was disrupted for five hours as the ill fated trucks were on the middle of the road. A number of vehicles were stranded on either side of the highway. Fire brigade and police rushed to the spot and cleared the path.