Ailing boy dies as parents rely on priest for treatment

JAGATSINGHPUR: Superstition has yet again claimed a precious life in the State. A three-year-old boy bitten by a suspected rabid dog died as his parents chose to rely on a temple priest for his treatment instead of providing him timely medical help. The incident took place in Annhia village under Alavar panchayat under Balikuda police limits.

Two boys, Roshan Sahani and Gunanidhi Bag were bitten by a stray dog on July 16. Instead of taking them to the hospital for anti-rabies injection, their parents took them to a priest of Sanakarsewer temple in the village. The priest gave the boys some bananas and herbs to keep and assured their parents that their children will not be infected by rabies.

Parents of Roshan later took their son to a hospital where he was administered the anti-rabies injection but Gunanidhi’s parents relied on the priest’s assurance. Gunanidhi fell ill and after his condition worsened, his parents admitted him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack where he died during treatment on Tuesday.

Gunanidhi’s father Sanatan said his son could have survived had he provided him timely medical treatment. “In our village, whenever someone is bitten by a dog, he/she is taken to the temple for treatment by the priest,” he said.

Chief District Medical Officer, Ajoy Baitharu said the actual reason behind death is yet to be confirmed. As rabies is suspected, preventive measures are being taken. The medical team has identified 48 persons who had direct or indirect contact with the affected child. They have been given anti-rabies vaccine for three days, he added.