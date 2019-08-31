BJD aims to double its members

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has decided to double its number of members from the existing 47 lakh during the membership drive to be launched from September 2. Significantly, BJD’s membership drive will be launched after the BJP which has emerged as the largest political party in the country.

The State level committee constituted to oversee the ruling party’s membership drive has already met twice at Naveen Nivas. Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik attended the second meeting of the committee on Tuesday. It has been decided that the drive will be intensified at the district and block level by involving local leaders.

The membership drive will be launched after the party’s extended executive body meeting scheduled on September 1. The State level committee constituted to monitor and coordinate the membership drive comprises Prasanna Acharya, Debi Prasad Mishra, Pramila Mallick, Sanjay Kumar Dasburma, Pratap Keshari Deb, Pradeep Panigrahi and Pranab Prakash Das.

Sources said the party aims to further strengthen its base across the State through the membership drive in view of civic body elections likely to be held early next year.