BJP-led bandh hits traffic movement in Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The BJP-sponsored bandh demanding repair of National Highway-49, brought vehicular movement on Sambalpur-Riamal-Keonjhar road to a standstill for hours on Friday.

The agitators blocked the NH at four places demanding immediate repair of the heavily worn out and pothole-ridden road. The party workers blocked the highway at Rajamunda and Traffic Chowk in Deogarh town, Tilebani and Kandal in Barkote block of Sambalpur district.

Deogarh BJP MLA Subash Panigrahi said the condition of highway is pathetic. It has caused frequent accidents and loss of lives. The authorities concerned have turned a blind eye to the plight of people and commuters. Though the road is being widened into four-lane, the old patches which need repair are being overlooked, he added.

With hundreds of vehicles stranded on either side of the road because of the agitation, police officials rushed to the spot, held discussion with the agitators and convinced them to call off the strike.

Later, police detained eight persons in connection with the road block in the afternoon, as the agitators refused to budge from their agitation.

Inspector in-charge of Deogarh Town police station P Patra said the agitators were later released on PR bond and repair work of the highways has also begun.