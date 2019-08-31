Crime victims’ feedback to keep cops on toes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a fresh move to assuage the grievances of victims of crimes and carry forward investigation at a faster pace, the State Government will now set up call centres to get the feedback from the complainants.

As part of ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative announced by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik recently, a State-level call centre will be set up at the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) to interact with people to know their response on various services provided by police. It will be directly under supervision of Director General of Police (DGP).

Besides, such centres will be opened at each district and range headquarters.“The assessment of police response towards complainants will be done on eight parameters. The police stations receiving poor feedback will be instructed to improve and ensure people-friendly services,” said DGP Bijay Kumar Sharma after inaugurating a workshop on soft skill training for police officers here on Friday.



The eight parameters include the time police take to register a complaint, etiquette displayed by officers, progress of investigation and informing complainants of the action being taken either via telephone or SMS. Complainants and people visiting police stations for various verification purposes will be randomly selected by the call centres to obtain their response.

Details of complainants, including their telephone numbers, which are recorded at the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and System (CCTNS) in the police stations, will be communicated to the call centres.

At the workshop conducted to sensitise police officers about the ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative, police officers were asked to develop their behavioral skills. They were apprised that each police station will be rated on the basis of their response mechanism and etiquette towards complainants.

“We have trained master trainers on soft skill. They will later impart training to district officers. The objective is to improve professional efficiency so that grievances of people are addressed swiftly in a time-bound and transparent manner,” Sharma said.

Odisha Skill Development Authority Chairman Subroto Bagchi, Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi and motivational speaker Dr Pawan Agrawal, who has done a doctoral thesis on Mumbai’s Dabbawalas, were present.

The ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative, which is based on 5T model of governance (Teamwork, Transparency, Technology, Time leading to Transformation), will be implemented from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.