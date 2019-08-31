Home States Odisha

Focus on malaria control in 9 districts

Odisha Government has decided to initiate focused actions in nine districts which contribute more than 90 per cent of the total malaria cases reported in the State.

Published: 31st August 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has decided to initiate focused actions in nine districts which contribute more than 90 per cent of the total malaria cases reported in the State.

At the State technical task force-cum-review meeting chaired by Health and Family Welfare Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda here on Friday, officials were asked to intensify malaria control activities and improve programme management. It has been decided to identify villages located under 35 community health centres (CHCs) from where more cases are being reported and to strengthen monitoring and supervision activities.

“District health officials have been asked to follow up each positive case for complete radical treatment by using patient card and lay stress on proper use and maintenance of Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs) in the community,” Dr Meherda said.

The Health Department has also decided to carry out entomological studies in high case reporting areas to ascertain the vector behaviour and assess the insecticide efficacy of LLINs.

Health officials have been directed to take help of research institute like Vector Control Research Centre (VCRC) of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to improve case management. It has also been decided to monitor daily reporting of cases and supervision from district and State levels and cover the priority villages under indoor residual spraying (IRS).

The decisions were taken after July reported 166 per cent rise in malaria cases in comparison to June. Of the 30 districts, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam and Sundargarh contributed 91 per cent of the cases.  

On Monday, a report titled ‘Malaria measures bite dust as cases rise 3-fold in State’ was published in The New Indian Express highlighting lackadaisical monitoring of malaria control measures by officials entrusted with the task.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
malaria
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp