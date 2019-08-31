Home States Odisha

Heavy rains likely to lash Odisha in next five days, districts put on alert

Several parts of south and west Odisha also faced flash floods and severe water-logging due to incessant rains earlier this month.

Published: 31st August 2019 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 11:54 PM   |  A+A-

Rains

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: With heavy rains likely to pound many parts of Odisha in the next five days due to a fresh low-pressure area taking shape over Bay of Bengal, the state government on Saturday asked the districts to be prepared to meet the possible flood situation.

Odisha has already encountered heavy downpour in different spells due to four low-pressure areas formed over Bay of Bengal in August.

Several parts of south and west Odisha also faced flash floods and severe water-logging due to incessant rains earlier this month.

A low-pressure area is likely to develop over north and west central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours and is likely to become more well-marked thereafter, Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, H R Biswas said.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall will lash parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Puri and Nayagarh till Monday, he said.

The MeT Centre also issued an "Orange Warning" for Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Gajapati and Rayagada on Monday and Tuesday.

It said heavy and very heavy rains may lash parts of these districts during the period.

In addition, a "Yellow Warning" was issued for Kandhamal, Puri, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khordha, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur and Mayurbhanj districts from September 2 to 3.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall may lash parts of Sundergarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Keonjhar districts from September 3 to 4.

Heavy rain will also occur in Nabarangpur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh and Boudh districts during this period.

Thereafter, heavy rainfall was forecast parts of Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts from September 4 to 5.

As the sea condition will be rough to very rough, the MeT Centre advised fishermen not to venture into sea along and off south Odisha coast and west central adjoining north Bay of Bengal on September 2 and 3.

In view of the weather forecast, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi issued an advisory to the district collectors, saying there is a likelihood of flood and water-logging in different parts of the areas put under orange and yellow warning.

The collectors of the districts under orange warning have been directed to keep the administrative machinery fully prepared to meet any possible flood and water-logging situation that may arise in the event of intense rainfall.

Advance arrangements may be made to evacuate people from vulnerable locations to safe shelters, if required, the SRC said, adding adequate food safe drinking water, lighting and health and sanitation facilities should be provided at the shelters and relief camps.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp