Jena posted as SRC, Chopra is Home Secretary

Sethi posted as Energy Secy with additional charge of Chairman-cum-MD of OHPC

Published: 31st August 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Pradeep_Kumar_Jena1

Pradeep Kumar Jena

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday effected a minor reshuffle among the Secretary level officials by appointing Pradeep Kumar Jena as the Principal Secretary in the Rural Development department with additional charge of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Managing Director of Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA).

Jena was the Principal Secretary in the Water Resources department. Bishnupada Sethi, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes and GST with additional charge of SRC and OSDMA MD, has been posted as Secretary to Government in the Energy department with additional charge of Chairman-cum-MD of Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC).

Sanjeev Chopra, who was the Principal Secretary in Industries department with additional charge of Principal Secretary in MSME and Home departments as well as Odisha Mining Corporation Chairman, has been posted as Principal Secretary in the Home with additional charge of General Administration and Public Grievance department. Mona Sharma, who was the Principal Secretary in Rural Development department with additional charge of Forest and Environment department, has been posted as the Principal Secretary in Forest and Environment department.

Similarly, Saurabh Garg, Principal Secretary in Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment department, has been given additional charge of Chairman-cum-MD of Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO) and Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) as well as Chief Executive Officer of Odisha Coal and Power Limited.

Similarly, Hemant Sharma, Chairman-cum-MD of GRIDCO and OPTCL with additional charge as the Secretary of Energy department, has been transferred as Secretary in Industries department with additional charge of MSME department and Chairman-cum-MD of Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha Limited (IPICOL).

Besides, Chitra Arumugam, Special Secretary to Government in Planning and Convergence department, has been posted as Secretary in School and Mass Education department.

Vishal Gagan, Special Secretary in Water Resources department, will be the Secretary in the same department while Aravind Agrawal, Director, Social Welfare with additional charge as the MD of Mahila Vikas Samabaya, has been given additional charge of Additional Secretary in General Administration and Public Grievance department.

Pradeep Kumar Jena
