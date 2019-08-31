On-board catering an option in Rajdhani

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Indian Railways has made the facility of on-board catering for passengers of Rajdhani Express an optional exercise. The facility of optional catering will be available for passengers booking their tickets for journey from September 1 onwards.

The Ministry of Railways has already taken steps to make catering an optional service in important trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Gatiman, Vande Bharat type trains.Passengers now have the option of indicating their preference of availing catering facilities or not at the time of booking of tickets. Once indicated, the passengers cannot opt out their preferences.