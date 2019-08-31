Home States Odisha

Orissa HC sets Sept 11 date for Govt to file reply on quota in varsities

The Single Judge bench of Justice BR Sarangi issued the direction on Thursday while allowing the State Government time till September 11 to file its counter affidavit.

Published: 31st August 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought a reply from the State Government to petitions challenging the modified notification it had issued related to reservation during appointment of Professors and Associate Professors in State universities.

The Single Judge bench of Justice BR Sarangi issued the direction on Thursday while allowing the State Government time till September 11 to file its counter-affidavit. The Court had taken up petitions filed by some university teachers for analogous hearing.

The legal dispute goes back to a notification which the Higher Education department had issued on June 21 and then followed up with a modified notification on July 31. The June 21 notification specified that the Orissa Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services (for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Act - (ORV Act) shall not be applicable for direct recruitment of Professor and Associate Professor, but for Assistant Professor only.

After it was challenged by some university teachers, the High Court imposed restriction on implementation of the June 21 notification. When the case came up on August 20, the State Government informed that a modified notification had been issued on July 31. But by then, the modified petition had already been challenged by the university teachers.

The petitioners claimed that reservation is applicable where there is plurality of posts, but the modified notification kept the posts of Professor and Associate Professor unreserved where the sanctioned strength for these posts is one or two. It was further alleged that reservation of 11.25 per cent posts for SEBC as specified in the modified notification is not permissible under law as the State Government was yet to issue any notification regarding 11.25 per cent reservation for SEBC.

Accordingly, the Court asked the State Government to file a reply to the petitions indicating the basis on which the notification and modified notifications were issued on June 21 and July 31 respectively. But when the case came up on Thursday, the State counsel sought more time. Taking note of it, Justice Sarangi posted the matter to September 11 for hearing along with the counter-affidavit.

The modified notification issued on July 31 stated that reservation for ST, SC and SEBC candidates at 22.50 per cent, 16.25 per cent and 11.25 per cent respectively shall be made at the time of initial recruitment in the ranks of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor. However, where the sanctioned strength is one or two, the reservation principle as per the ORV Act shall not be applicable.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Orissa High Court reservation
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp