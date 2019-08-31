Orissa HC sets Sept 11 date for Govt to file reply on quota in varsities

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has sought a reply from the State Government to petitions challenging the modified notification it had issued related to reservation during appointment of Professors and Associate Professors in State universities.

The Single Judge bench of Justice BR Sarangi issued the direction on Thursday while allowing the State Government time till September 11 to file its counter-affidavit. The Court had taken up petitions filed by some university teachers for analogous hearing.

The legal dispute goes back to a notification which the Higher Education department had issued on June 21 and then followed up with a modified notification on July 31. The June 21 notification specified that the Orissa Reservation of Vacancies in Posts and Services (for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Act - (ORV Act) shall not be applicable for direct recruitment of Professor and Associate Professor, but for Assistant Professor only.

After it was challenged by some university teachers, the High Court imposed restriction on implementation of the June 21 notification. When the case came up on August 20, the State Government informed that a modified notification had been issued on July 31. But by then, the modified petition had already been challenged by the university teachers.

The petitioners claimed that reservation is applicable where there is plurality of posts, but the modified notification kept the posts of Professor and Associate Professor unreserved where the sanctioned strength for these posts is one or two. It was further alleged that reservation of 11.25 per cent posts for SEBC as specified in the modified notification is not permissible under law as the State Government was yet to issue any notification regarding 11.25 per cent reservation for SEBC.

Accordingly, the Court asked the State Government to file a reply to the petitions indicating the basis on which the notification and modified notifications were issued on June 21 and July 31 respectively. But when the case came up on Thursday, the State counsel sought more time. Taking note of it, Justice Sarangi posted the matter to September 11 for hearing along with the counter-affidavit.

The modified notification issued on July 31 stated that reservation for ST, SC and SEBC candidates at 22.50 per cent, 16.25 per cent and 11.25 per cent respectively shall be made at the time of initial recruitment in the ranks of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor. However, where the sanctioned strength is one or two, the reservation principle as per the ORV Act shall not be applicable.