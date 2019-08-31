Home States Odisha

OSPCB reviews Essar’s anti-pollution measures   

Pollution Board asks company to instal surface runoff treatment facility

Published: 31st August 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) has directed Essar steel plant to take immediate steps to prevent pollution in the villages on its periphery. The OSPCB has directed the plant authorities to instal surface runoff treatment facility consisting of flash mixer along with clariflocculator or tube settler by November 30.

Acting on various allegations and Collector’s direction, a team of OSPCB officials visited the pollution-hit Musadiha village and Essar plant here to take stock of the situation. During inspection, it was found that the surface runoff is being discharged towards village without treatment in settling ponds. Though the industry has set up two settling ponds with a capacity of 1200 M3 and 600 M3 for treatment of surface runoff to arrest suspended solids, they are not maintained properly, the team noted.

The villagers had alleged that iron ore effluents and other pollutants discharged from the plant had affected their lives. The dust from conveyor belt used in the plant has led to respiratory problems among the residents. The walls and roof of houses have been covered in red dust, they said.The company has installed a 9.15 km conveyor belt from factory to Paradip port for dispatch of the finished product iron pellets.

Regional Officer of OSPCB Ramesh Chandra Ekka said, “We have directed the authorities of Essar to operate all water sprinklers regularly to suppress dust emission from the conveyor belt, remove the sludge from settling ponds and treat surface runoff before discharging it. The report has been submitted to the Collector for further action.”

Meanwhile, vice-president (corporate affairs and legal) of Essar, Mithilesh Thakur has refuted the allegations and said the company has constructed its boundary wall and overhead conveyor line based on the design approved by the Directorate of Factory and Boilers in 2010-2012.

“There was no storage or handling of iron ore at the inside part of the boundary wall in that area. Sometimes, there may be some seepage during heavy rains from underneath the boundary wall, where we have filled up average three-metre depth of sand to reclaim the land and prepare an elevate ground level for the plant. Moreover, the conveyor line, handling iron ore, is covered and designed to work without spillage or spreading dust,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
OSPCB Essar anti-pollution
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp