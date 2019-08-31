Police, bus owners meet to streamline traffic

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Commissionerate Police on Friday held a meeting with members of Cuttack Bus Owners’ Association to streamline plying of passenger buses in the city.

Several decisions were taken in the meeting for better convenience of passengers and solving the persistent traffic problems, said Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh. It was decided that buses will not halt on both sides of the road stretching from Madhupatna to Samrat Talkies to lift or drop off passengers.

After coming from Badambadi, buses will stop in front of Nishamani Talkies and then at OMP square or the bus bay beyond Madhupatna.

While buses proceeding towards Bhubaneswar will have to enter the bus bay after Madhupatna, Cuttack-bound buses coming from Bhubaneswar have been restricted from making halt before Madhupatna square.

The buses, however, can stop in front of Nishamani Talkies for convenience of passengers, Singh said and added that no buses will be allowed to use pressure/musical horns.