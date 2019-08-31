Six land oustees begin hunger strike

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Six youths from land oustee families of Kandasar village have launched hunger strike in front of the administrative building of Nalco here from Wednesday seeking jobs in contract agencies working in the plant.

They are Soubhagya Sahu, Shakti Pradhan, Swapneswar Pradhan, Satyabrat Pradhan, Pravat Sahu and Deepak Pradhan.

They said their families had lost land to Nalco 30 years ago and they belong to least affected persons (LAP) category. As they have technical qualifications, they demanded contractual jobs in Nalco plant here. The agitators said they would continue their hunger strike till their demand is met.

Police on Thursday took them for medical examination. Later, a meeting between the agitators and Nalco management was held but it failed to resolve the issue.

A Nalco official said the demand was not genuine as they must have got all benefits under the law at the time of land acquisition. For contractual jobs, Nalco has no role and the agencies can decide on giving jobs as per their need.