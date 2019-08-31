Snake scare in Jajpur schools

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Snake scare gripped students of government schools in Jajpur district after the reptiles were spotted on the premises of three institutions in the last few days.

According to sources, a four-foot cobra scared students of Khamigaon Primary School at Khamigaon under Korei block in the district when it slithered into their classroom on Thursday. Some students of the school spotted the reptile under rice packets and informed the authorities who shifted them to another room and informed Snake Helpline. Helpline members rescued the cobra and released it in a nearby forest.

In another incident, a six-foot cobra was rescued from Brahmabarada Higher Secondary School at Brahmabarada under Rasulpur block on Wednesday. The school’s watchman spotted the reptile under an almirah in the office. As the classes were over by that time, no one was harmed. Snake Helpline was informed and they rescued the reptile.

On August 26 night, a nine-foot-long python was spotted on the playground of Lal Bahadur High School at Kaima under Dharmasala block. Some locals spotted the python around 8 pm and called up Snake Helpline members who reached the spot and rescued the reptile. The snake weighing about 15 kg was around two-year-old. A district education official said steps would be taken to clear the school campus of unwanted plant growth.