Home States Odisha

Snake scare in Jajpur schools

Snake scare gripped students of government schools in Jajpur district after the reptiles were spotted on the premises of three institutions in the last few days.

Published: 31st August 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Snake scare gripped students of government schools in Jajpur district after the reptiles were spotted on the premises of three institutions in the last few days.

According to sources, a four-foot cobra scared students of Khamigaon Primary School at Khamigaon under Korei block in the district when it slithered into their classroom on Thursday. Some students of the school spotted the reptile under rice packets and informed the authorities who shifted them to another room and informed Snake Helpline. Helpline members rescued the cobra and released it in a nearby forest.
In another incident, a six-foot cobra was rescued from Brahmabarada Higher Secondary School at Brahmabarada under Rasulpur block on Wednesday. The school’s watchman spotted the reptile under an almirah in the office. As the classes were over by that time, no one was harmed. Snake Helpline was informed and they rescued the reptile.

On August 26 night, a nine-foot-long python was spotted on the playground of Lal Bahadur High School at Kaima under Dharmasala block. Some locals spotted the python around 8 pm and called up Snake Helpline members who reached the spot and rescued the reptile. The snake weighing about 15 kg was around two-year-old. A district education official said steps would be taken to clear the school campus of unwanted plant growth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jajpur Snake
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp