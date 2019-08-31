Students repair road as admin turns a blind eye

Amarnath Parida By

Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With cries and pleadings for repair of the all-important village road failing to move the district administration into action, students of Rohia High School under Naugaon block finally took the job into their own hands on Friday.

Discarding text books and notes, the youngsters picked up shovels and toiled day-long to repair the road passing through their village. They lifted sand and soil on their shoulders and filled up the deep potholes along a long stretch of the road.

The three-km PMGSY road from Arakhuda to Devidol village under Naugaon block, constructed in 2012, is in a miserable state due to lack of repair and maintenance. People of three panchayats Galadhari, Rohia and Gajarajpur depend on the road to access Naugaon hospital, police station, block and tehsil offices. Students of Shree Jagannath Mahavidyalya, Kutamchandi Mahavidylaya, Artatrana High School at Gajrajpur, Rohia High School and other primary schools also depend on the road.

But for the last seven years, no repair work has been carried out on the road. As a result, a major part of the road is dotted with potholes and craters causing serious problems for the commuters, alleged Sarpanch of Rohia panchayat Siba Prasad Nayak.

It was a nightmare for two-wheeler riders to commute on the road, that had become so bumpy and uneven that it led to many accidents. Despite repeated requests to the administration, no action was taken, he added.

Fed up of neglect, students of Rohia High School decided to take up the challenge themselves and bring about a change. The villagers, sarpanch and school headmaster praised the efforts of the students. Anubhav Nayak, a student of Class VIII, said, “Though people were facing problems while travelling on the damaged road, no one came forward to repair it. Then the students of Class VIII and IX joined hands and decided to fill up the potholes. First, we drained out the rain water from the road and then filled up the potholes with sand and soil.”

The administration continues to remain unmoved despite the children sacrificing their studies to undertake repair work of the road. Junior Engineer of RD department Binod Tarai stated that repair work of the road has been delayed due to shortage of funds.