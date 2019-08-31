Traffic norms tightened ahead of festive season

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With an aim to rid the city of traffic congestion ahead of festive season, city police have decided to tighten regulations and check arbitrary parking to ensure smooth movement of vehicles on the main roads.

Parking continues to be a major challenge along MS Marg, the entry point to the main road from Bisra Square to Uditnagar Square where a large number of massive commercial establishments are located.

Almost all old residential and commercial buildings operating from the area do not have their own parking facilities, forcing the customers to park their vehicles on the busy road leading to congestion during busy hours.

Similarly, a majority of new commercial buildings including shopping malls lack their own parking spaces while a few others charge `30 per four-wheeler for two hours. Even star hotels lack adequate parking space. Assessing the situation, newly-appointed Rourkela SP K Shiva Subramani has directed strict enforcement of traffic norms. Subramani said effective traffic management continues to be a challenge for the city and priority will be to lessen congestion.

Traffic DSP Samarendra Nayak said regulation has started with two-wheelers who have started parking within the marked areas. One way traffic flow on the main road is maintained with four-wheelers and three-wheelers allowed to enter the main road only through MS Marg, he added.

The DSP said no four-wheeler would be allowed to park on the main road except for designated parking areas at taxi stand, Old Bus Stand and Traffic Gate. Four-wheelers violating the parking norms are getting towed away, he added.But, there are apprehensions over effective enforcement due to shortage of traffic police personnel and other issues.

The RMC implementing Smart City projects worth above `2,700 crore does not have its own towing vehicle and takes the help of police during the festival time.

Rajesh Chaturvedi, a resident, pointed out that it would mount the woes of four-wheeler owners as the small parking lots at Taxi Stand and Old Bus Stand always remain occupied, while that at Traffic Gate area is located at a distance. A person leaving his car near Traffic Gate would have to walk at least 3.5 km to shop at Daily Market.