Home States Odisha

Traffic norms tightened ahead of festive season

Cars will not be allowed to park in areas except the designated parking lots

Published: 31st August 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With an aim to rid the city of traffic congestion ahead of festive season, city police have decided to tighten regulations and check arbitrary parking to ensure smooth movement of vehicles on the main roads.

Parking continues to be a major challenge along MS Marg, the entry point to the main road from Bisra Square to Uditnagar Square where a large number of massive commercial establishments are located.
Almost all old residential and commercial buildings operating from the area do not have their own parking facilities, forcing the customers to park their vehicles on the busy road leading to congestion during busy hours.

Similarly, a majority of new commercial buildings including shopping malls lack their own parking spaces while a  few others charge `30 per four-wheeler for two hours. Even star hotels lack adequate parking space. Assessing the situation, newly-appointed Rourkela SP K Shiva Subramani has directed strict enforcement of traffic norms. Subramani said effective traffic management continues to be a challenge for the city and priority will be to lessen congestion.

Traffic DSP Samarendra Nayak said regulation has started with two-wheelers who have started parking within the marked areas. One way traffic flow on the main road is maintained with four-wheelers and three-wheelers allowed to enter the main road only through MS Marg, he added.

The DSP said no four-wheeler would be allowed to park on the main road except for designated parking areas at taxi stand, Old Bus Stand and Traffic Gate. Four-wheelers violating the parking norms are getting towed away, he added.But, there are apprehensions over effective enforcement due to shortage of traffic police personnel and other issues.

The RMC implementing Smart City projects worth above `2,700 crore does not have its own towing vehicle and takes the help of police during the festival time.

Rajesh Chaturvedi, a resident, pointed out that it would mount the woes of four-wheeler owners as the small parking lots at Taxi Stand and Old Bus Stand always remain occupied, while that at Traffic Gate area is located at a distance. A person leaving his car near Traffic Gate would have to walk at least 3.5 km to shop at Daily Market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka Congress leader and former state minister DK Shivakumar. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar appears before ED in money laundering case
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Gallery
Music maestro Ilaiyaraja's youngest son Yuvan Shankar Raja began his musical career in 1996, at the age of 15, and today, he has carved a niche for himself as one of Tamil cinema's most sought-after composers. Every time we think this song is 'sooo Yuvan'
Happy birthday Yuvan Shankar Raja: 16 songs that prove why he is the most versatile composer ever
Mexico's drug war appears to be back — and it may be worse this time around than in the bloody years of the government's 2006-2012 offensive against drug cartels. (Photo | AP)
Mexico's new drug war may be worse than the old one as cartels spare kids no more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp