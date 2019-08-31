Villagers looted at gunpoint

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: Villagers of Kanta Maliguda under Kamriguma police limits were looted by miscreants at gunpoint on Thursday night. More than 15 persons, identifying themselves as Maoists, entered the village at around 1 pm. Karna Nayak, a villager who faced them first, said the group of masked youths, armed with guns, knocked the door of his house and asked him to attend a meeting of Maoists in the village.

They assured him that he will not be harmed. But when he opened the door, they barged in and looted cash and jewellery. Simultaneously, some more members of the group went to other houses and asked people to gather at the centre of the village. They collected mobile phones from the villagers and kept them at one place. While some members kept an eye on the villagers, the others looted cash and valuables from the houses.

In the loot that continued for three hours, the miscreants took away cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh from seven of 18 houses in the village. They warned the villagers not to inform the police and fled towards Podagad on motorcycles.