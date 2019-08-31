Western Odisha gears up for Nuakhai

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: People across Western Odisha are gearing up for celebration of mass agrarian festival, Nuakhai on September 3. People of the region worship their presiding deity on the day as mark of gratitude hoping for good rain and a bumper crop. Customarily, each farmer offers the first grain of the harvest to the presiding deity.

There is a reason for observing the festival in the Odia month of Bhadraba even though the paddy crop is not ready for harvesting. The sole idea is to offer the grain of short duration variety of paddy to the presiding deity even before any animal or bird touches it.

In rural areas, the entire house gets a fresh sweep of cow dung mixed with mud while pucca house gets whitewash. The old earthen utensils are also replaced with new ones and women are seen pounding rice to prepare traditional pancakes and making leaf plates and cups use of which is mandatory in the festival.

Potters are also busy rolling out earthen wares which are much in demand during the festival. Earthen pots are required to cook the new rice which is offered to the presiding deity before family members partake it.

Even in urban areas, people are cleaning their houses and household articles ahead of the festival. Markets in Sambalpur city, Bargarh, Jharsuguda and Sonepur towns are abuzz with activities with people thronging the markets to make purchases.