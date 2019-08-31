Home States Odisha

Woman’s body found in pond

The body of a woman was retrieved from a pond in Banito village under Tirtol police limits on Friday.

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The body of a woman was retrieved from a pond in Banito village under Tirtol police limits on Friday. The woman, Chinmay Das of Rasulpur village, was married to Rajkishore Behera of Banito village last February. During marriage, her in-laws demanded Rs 1 lakh cash and gold ornaments which her family could not meet.

After six months in-laws started torturing her and allegedly killed and threw her body in a pond to give it the look of suicide.

On being informed, her family members rushed to the village and shifted her to Jagatsinghpur hospital where doctor declared her brought dead. Her relative Suresh Jhatu Das lodged an FIR at Tirtol police station and a case was registered.

Police have seized the body and detained five persons, including husband Rajkishore, mother-in-law Uma Behera, father-in-law Ram Chandra Behera and two brothers-in-law for interrogation.

