Aspirants galore for BJD tickets in Tirtol

JAGATSINGHPUR: With internal squabble in the local BJD raising the poll pitch in Tirtol, a number of aspirants have entered the race to become the ruling party candidate from the seat in the upcoming General Elections.

Tirtol BJD is a divided house with half of the party sarpanchs and panchayat samiti members supporting local MLA Rajashree Mallick and the rest half rooting for district BJD president and vice-chairman of State Planning Board Bishnu Das. The Assembly segment consists of Tirtol and Biridi blocks having 48 panchayats. Das has set his eyes on the seat instead of Jagatsinghpur Assembly segment since it has been reserved for SC category.

On the direction of Das, who is known to be arch rival of Mallick, several BJD leaders and workers of different panchayats have been regularly conducting meetings and rallies against the local MLA. The rift between the two BJD leaders had come to fore in 2016 when several party workers owing allegiance to Das had met BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik to register their grievances against Mallick, who they alleged, was involved in anti-party activities.

Hoping to cash in on Mallick’s situation, several BJD leaders, including former MLA Rabindra Bhoi, Minati Behera, Yudhistir Sethi and Bishnu Sethy have intensified lobbying to grab the ticket in the upcoming polls.

The Congress is also facing a problem of plenty with several candidates seeking party ticket from Tirtol. Advocate Raj Kishore Behera, Pratima Mallick and Devendra Mallick are some of the many aspirants who are vying for the party ticket. Sources said Congress will give priority to new faces while selecting its candidate for 2019 polls.

The BJP, however, faces no such dilemma as only one aspirant, Ramakant Bhoi, is in reckoning.

In the last Assembly elections in 2014, Mallick had secured 55.20 per cent of the votes and defeated her nearest rival Congress candidate Rajkishore Behera by 35, 448 votes.

