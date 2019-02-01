Home States Odisha

Aspirants galore for BJD tickets in Tirtol

In the last Assembly elections in 2014, Mallick had secured 55.20 per cent of the votes and defeated her nearest rival Congress candidate Rajkishore Behera by 35, 448 votes.

Published: 01st February 2019 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: With internal squabble in the local BJD raising the poll pitch in Tirtol, a number of aspirants have entered the race to become the ruling party candidate from the seat in the upcoming General Elections.

Tirtol BJD is a divided house with half of the party sarpanchs and panchayat samiti members supporting local MLA Rajashree Mallick and the rest half rooting for district BJD president and vice-chairman of State Planning Board Bishnu Das. The Assembly segment consists of Tirtol and Biridi blocks having 48 panchayats. Das has set his eyes on the seat instead of Jagatsinghpur Assembly segment since it has been reserved for SC category. 

On the direction of Das, who is known to be arch rival of Mallick, several BJD leaders and workers of different panchayats have been regularly conducting meetings and rallies against the local MLA. The rift between the two BJD leaders had come to fore in 2016 when several party workers owing allegiance to Das had met BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik to register their grievances against Mallick, who they alleged, was involved in anti-party activities.

Hoping to cash in on Mallick’s situation, several BJD leaders, including former MLA Rabindra Bhoi, Minati Behera, Yudhistir Sethi and Bishnu Sethy have intensified lobbying to grab the ticket in the upcoming polls. 

The Congress is also facing a problem of plenty with several candidates seeking party ticket from Tirtol. Advocate Raj Kishore Behera, Pratima Mallick and Devendra Mallick are some of the many aspirants who are vying for the party ticket. Sources said Congress will give priority to new faces while selecting its candidate for 2019 polls.

The BJP, however, faces no such dilemma as only one aspirant, Ramakant Bhoi, is in reckoning.
In the last Assembly elections in 2014, Mallick had secured 55.20 per cent of the votes and defeated her nearest rival Congress candidate Rajkishore Behera by 35, 448 votes.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp