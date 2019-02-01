Assam CM to open national meet of ST Morcha on February 2

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the two-day national executive committee meeting of BJP Janjati Morcha on February 2 at Puri.

The national functionaries of the BJP’s Scheduled Tribe wing will meet on Friday evening to prepare agenda for the two-day convention, said party spokesperson Golak Mohapatra.

The two conventions will be attended by about 5000 delegates from different states apart from union and State Ministers, and senior party leaders. BJP national president Amit Shah will address a rally on Tribal Rights on February 3.