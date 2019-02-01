Home States Odisha

Assam CM to open national meet of ST Morcha on February 2

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the two-day national executive committee meeting of BJP Janjati Morcha on February 2 at Puri. 

Published: 01st February 2019 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the two-day national executive committee meeting of BJP Janjati Morcha on February 2 at Puri. 

The national functionaries of the BJP’s Scheduled Tribe wing will meet on Friday evening to prepare agenda for the two-day convention, said party spokesperson Golak Mohapatra. 

The two conventions will be attended by about 5000 delegates from different states apart from union and State Ministers, and senior party leaders. BJP national president Amit Shah will address a rally on Tribal Rights on February 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sarbananda Sonowal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp