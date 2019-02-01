BJD, BJP, Cong ‘alliance’ looting Odisha: Arvind Kejriwal

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday came down heavily on Naveen Patnaik Government alleging a nexus among the BJD, Congress and BJP to loot Odisha.

“In Odisha, there is no difference among BJD, BJP and Congress. The three parties are in alliance and run the Government to loot the State. Every five years these parties make a public show of fighting elections but in reality they have already decided among themselves who contests from which seat,” he alleged.

AAP president Arvind Kejriwal

addressing a rally in

Bhubaneswar on Thursday

| biswanath swain

Addressing the ‘Samajika Nyaya Abhiyan’ rally here, Kejriwal appealed to the people to dislodge the “alliance government” in the State and vote for AAP for an “honest and efficient” administration. “AAP is not just a political party but a movement to bring second independence for India. Odisha needs the change that has been witnessed in Delhi due the honest governance provided by AAP,” he said.

Comparing the 19 year BJD rule in Odisha with four years of AAP Government in Delhi, Kejriwal said despite being in power for so long the BJD Government has failed to improve health and education in the State.

“I invite Naveen Patnaik to come and visit my schools and see the change we have brought there. The improved conditions of schools and hospitals in Delhi are because of honest and efficient administration provided by AAP Government”, he said.

Kejriwal’s visit assumed significance as recently expelled Congress leaders, former Union Minister Srikant Jena and former MLA from Koraput Krushna Chandra Sagaria attended the rally.

The Delhi Chief Minister labelled the Naveen Patnaik Government as corrupt and being in the grip of mining mafia. Criticising the Government for high power tariff, he said in Delhi it is only ` 1 per unit. The Odisha Government, on the other hand, has fixed a tariff of ` 5.75 per unit despite being a power producing State, he said.