Cage fishing in Hirakud dam 

 In a bid to boost production of Indian Major Carp or Rohu fish, the Fisheries Department has planned to start circular cage fish farming in Hirakud dam reservoir (HDR).

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to boost production of Indian Major Carp or Rohu fish, the Fisheries Department has planned to start circular cage fish farming in Hirakud dam reservoir (HDR). The HDR will be the first reservoir in the country, where circular cages will be installed for fish farming. 

Deputy Director of Fisheries, Sambalpur zone, Pabitra Kumar Behera said two circular cages will be installed at HDR near Muhammadpur area of Hirakud as a pilot project. Circular cages provide large space for fish movement and feeding. The cage is enclosed with mesh net made from synthetic material. The diameter and depth of each cage will be 16 metre and four metre respectively.

Work on installation of circular cages will begin shortly and it will take around a week for installation of the cages. If everything goes as per the plan, fingerlings of Indian Major Carp will be released into the cages on February 20.

