Home States Odisha

Classes resume after 3-day unrest

Normalcy was restored at Sri Maa Nodal Vidyapeeth after three days of unrest over students’ demand to transfer the headmaster and some teachers.

Published: 01st February 2019 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Sri Maa Nodal Vidyapeeth gather in front of the school on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Normalcy was restored at Sri Maa Nodal Vidyapeeth after three days of unrest over students’ demand to transfer the headmaster and some teachers. Classes were held at the institution amid tight security on Thursday. The school students, earlier in the day, staged a demonstration and locked the main gate seeking fulfilment of their demands. They also demanded arrest of 17 persons who allegedly pelted stones at them and attacked local mediapersons. 

Block Education Officer, Kujang Sudarsan Nanda rushed to the spot and assured the students that two more teachers will be appointed in the school. The students then relented and attended classes in the presence of police personnel. Sources said tension still prevails in the area.

The parents of the students said they are living in panic as the miscreants, involved in stone pelting, have threatened them with dire consequences. They later lodged an FIR  in Paradip police station. 
District Education Officer Prativa Manjari Das said as per the demand of students, two teachers of English and Hindi have been posted in  the school. She said no complaint has been received against the headmaster and a few teachers of the school, who allegedly came to the school drunk. 
IIC of Paradip Lock police station Bharat Charan Behera said two cases have been filed in connection with attack on journalists. “While one person has been arrested in the scribe attack case, those involved in pelting stones at the protesting students are yet to be nabbed,” he said.

Meanwhile, journalists, under the banner of Paradip Press Media (PPM), led by its president Basant Kumar Sahu, held a meeting here on Thursday. The journalists  came down on the police for its failure to nab the accused. They also criticised the  headmaster and Sarpanch of Paradeepgarh for their inaction.
Hundreds of students had been protesting for the last three days seeking fulfilment of their demands, including transfer of teachers who came to work drunk and appointment of more teachers. On Wednesday, a few miscreants pelted stones at the students. Four persons, including one journalist, were injured in the attack. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp