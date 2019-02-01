Defunct X-ray machine hits patients at SCBMCH

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Gastroenterology department of SCB Medical College and Hospital, the premier health institution of the State, has stopped its Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangio-Pancreatography (ERCP) service for the last 15 days after C-Arm X-Ray machine went defunct.

ERCP test is performed to diagnose conditions of pancreas or bile ducts. It may be used before or after gallbladder surgery to assist in the performance of operation. Bile duct stones can be diagnosed and removed with an ERCP. Tumors, both cancerous and noncancerous, can be diagnosed and then treated with indwelling plastic tubes that are used to bypass a blockage of the bile duct.

As the C-Arm X-Ray machine is lying defunct, the ERCP cannot be performed at the department, forcing patients to move to private facilities by incurring high expenditure.

Sudam Panda, a jaundice patient of Jagatpur, was admitted to gastroenterology department on January 18. He was told that ERCP could not be possible due to defunct of C-Arm X-ray machine. After waiting for a week, he was discharged on January 25. While his condition has deteriorated, Sudam is now searching for a customer to sell his landed property for treatment at a private hospital, said his son-in-law Benudhar Panda.

Another patient Nrusingha Charan Behera suffering from similar disease said, “After failing to avail ERCP service despite waiting for 15 days at SCBMCH, I was compelled to move to a private hospital and get treated incurring over `80,000 expenditure.”

Head of Gastroenterology department Prof Chitta Ranjan Panda, however, said the C-Arm X-ray system functioning since 2012 has developed a technical snag and efforts are on to restore the service within two or three days.