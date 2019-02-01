Evidence strong against Punjilal: Crime Branch

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The Crime Branch (CB) on Thursday submitted the final chargesheet against Punjilal Meher, prime accused in the Patnagarh wedding gift blast case on February 23, 2018. The incident had claimed lives of techie Soumyasekhar Sahu and his grandmother.

The investigating agency submitted a 76-page final chargesheet after examining 76 witnesses in the case. The preliminary chargesheet was filed in August last year.

In the chargesheet, the CB has mentioned material evidences and statements of the scientific team which are likely to play a crucial role in the case. Motorcycle receipts recovered from the accused that substantiates that he had gone to Raipur also finds a mention.

Besides, the agency examined the laboratory report regarding the test conducted on the video recorded during crime reconstruction in which Punjilal demonstrated how he prepared the parcel bomb. It showed that the accused knew how to make bombs.

Earlier, the CB had filed a 300-page preliminary chargesheet against Punjilal at SDJM Court in Patnagarh.

As per CB officials, Punjilal hatched the conspiracy to settle his personal scores with Sanjukta, mother of Soumyashekhar after she took over as the new principal of Jyoti Vikash College in Bhainsa. Prior to Sanjukta’s appointment, Punjilal was the principal.

Newly-wed Soumyasekhar and his grandmother were killed in the explosion while opening a parcel which they had received as wedding gift. Soumyasekhar’s wife Reema Sahoo had also sustained critical injuries in the incident. The CB took charge of the probe from the Patnagarh police on March 23 last year. Srimad Panaigrahi, lawyer of Punjilal, said the CB does not have any evidence which is why it took 11 months to file the final chargesheet.