Home States Odisha

Evidence strong against Punjilal: Crime Branch

The investigating agency submitted a 76-page final chargesheet after examining 76 witnesses in the case. The preliminary chargesheet was filed in August last year.

Published: 01st February 2019 03:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: The Crime Branch (CB) on Thursday submitted the final chargesheet against Punjilal Meher, prime accused in the Patnagarh wedding gift blast case on February 23, 2018. The incident had claimed lives of techie Soumyasekhar Sahu and his grandmother.

The investigating agency submitted a 76-page final chargesheet after examining 76 witnesses in the case. The preliminary chargesheet was filed in August last year.

In the chargesheet, the CB has mentioned material evidences and statements of the scientific team which are likely to play a crucial role in the case. Motorcycle receipts recovered from the accused that substantiates that he had gone to Raipur also finds a mention.

Besides, the agency examined the laboratory report regarding the test conducted on the video recorded during crime reconstruction in which Punjilal demonstrated how he prepared the parcel bomb. It showed that the accused knew how to make bombs.
Earlier, the CB had filed a 300-page preliminary chargesheet against Punjilal at SDJM Court in Patnagarh.

As per CB officials, Punjilal hatched the conspiracy to settle his personal scores with Sanjukta, mother of Soumyashekhar after she took over as the new principal of Jyoti Vikash College in Bhainsa. Prior to Sanjukta’s appointment, Punjilal was the principal.

Newly-wed Soumyasekhar and his grandmother were killed in the explosion while opening a parcel which they had received as wedding gift. Soumyasekhar’s wife Reema Sahoo had also sustained critical injuries in the incident. The CB took charge of the probe from the Patnagarh police on March 23 last year. Srimad Panaigrahi, lawyer of Punjilal, said the CB does not have any evidence which is why it took 11 months to file the final chargesheet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp