Focus on real problem solving: Bagchi

Published: 01st February 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Over 300 innovators, entrepreneurs, incubators, mentors and academics gathered to chart the way forward for start-ups in the State at MSME International Trade Fair-2019 here on Thursday.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman of Odisha Skill Development Authority (OSDA) Subroto Bagchi said a start-up entrepreneur should focus on a real problem solving, not just devise an app.

He also presented, on behalf of Startup Odisha, seed money of `50,000 each to 14 successfully incubated start-ups of the last Startup Odisha Yatra. 

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary of MSME Department LN Gupta presented the start-up journey of last 20 months during which 356 startups, 11 incubators, 12 nodal agencies and one angel network have been registered with Startup Odisha Initiative. 

He added that 61 financial grants worth `6.8 crore have been provided to start-ups and incubators which speaks volumes of the commitment of the State to push innovation. The State now plans to nurture high potential start-ups through continuous grooming and mentorship, he added.

Srikumar Misra, Founder and CEO of Milk Mantra applauded Startup Odisha’s efforts in building a strong foundation for start-ups in the State. He emphasised the importance of policy amendments, ground-level reforms in banking and labour and applied research. The CEO of OCAC, RN Palai; Surojit Roy of Neotia Incubation; Chitransh Verma of BIMTECH, Noida and Dr AK Rath from TiE, Bhubaneswar were also present.

