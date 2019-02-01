Home States Odisha

Headmaster tonsured for misbehaving with minor girls 

A headmaster of a Government upper primary (UP) school at Nuhamalia village of the district was tonsured by guardians for allegedly misbehaving with minor girl students.

Published: 01st February 2019 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Sukant Kumar Sahu
Express News Service

BARIPADA: A headmaster of a Government upper primary (UP) school at Nuhamalia village of the district was tonsured by guardians for allegedly misbehaving with minor girl students.
The irate guardians alleged that the headmaster Angadeb Tipiria used to order a girl student to stay back in the classroom after the school was over. After all the students left the school, he allegedly physically misbehaved with the student. While Tipiria continued such act over a period of time, other staff of the school were unaware of it.

Three days ago, three girl students revealed the headmaster’s misconduct to a lady teacher of the school. As no step was taken against Tipiria by the school management, the victimised students informed their parents. Meanwhile, the headmaster went on leave fearing the wrath of locals as the matter had been disclosed.
However, the parents of the three girls along with other guardians went to the school on Thursday morning. 

On finding Tipiria absent, they told other teachers to call him over telephone. On being requested by the lady teachers to come to school urgently, he arrived with his family members.

As the irate crowd confronted him, Tipiria pleaded innocence and prayed for mercy stating that he was undergoing treatment. He had also a cannula for intravenous fluid delivery attached to his hand. But the guardians did not heed his plea and dragged him outside the school where they tonsured him. 
They demanded before the school authorities a compensation of ` four lakh and stern action against the headmaster.

After the crowd dispersed, the headmaster’s family members took him away from the spot. No complaint was filed with the police till the report was filed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp