Headmaster tonsured for misbehaving with minor girls 

Sukant Kumar Sahu By

Express News Service

BARIPADA: A headmaster of a Government upper primary (UP) school at Nuhamalia village of the district was tonsured by guardians for allegedly misbehaving with minor girl students.

The irate guardians alleged that the headmaster Angadeb Tipiria used to order a girl student to stay back in the classroom after the school was over. After all the students left the school, he allegedly physically misbehaved with the student. While Tipiria continued such act over a period of time, other staff of the school were unaware of it.

Three days ago, three girl students revealed the headmaster’s misconduct to a lady teacher of the school. As no step was taken against Tipiria by the school management, the victimised students informed their parents. Meanwhile, the headmaster went on leave fearing the wrath of locals as the matter had been disclosed.

However, the parents of the three girls along with other guardians went to the school on Thursday morning.

On finding Tipiria absent, they told other teachers to call him over telephone. On being requested by the lady teachers to come to school urgently, he arrived with his family members.

As the irate crowd confronted him, Tipiria pleaded innocence and prayed for mercy stating that he was undergoing treatment. He had also a cannula for intravenous fluid delivery attached to his hand. But the guardians did not heed his plea and dragged him outside the school where they tonsured him.

They demanded before the school authorities a compensation of ` four lakh and stern action against the headmaster.

After the crowd dispersed, the headmaster’s family members took him away from the spot. No complaint was filed with the police till the report was filed.