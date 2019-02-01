Leopard spotted in Badmal

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Panic gripped residents of Badmal and nearby villages after a leopard was spotted in the area.

A few days back, the animal was seen moving around Titlagarh Ordnance factory and it’s movement was captured by locals in their mobile phones. The video went viral on social media on Thursday.

Titlagarh Ranger Jitendriya Nanda admitted to the presence of a leopard in the area and urged people not to panic as adequate steps are being taken to ensure that the animal does not stray into human settlements.

Nanda said leopards are usually spotted near Titlagarh Ordnance factory.

The Forest department, however, does not have any data about the exact number of leopards present in the forest nearby.