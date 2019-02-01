Maoists trigger landmine, set JCB machine ablaze

By Express News Service

Maoists triggered a landmine blast, torched vehicles and blocked roads in various parts of the naxal-affected districts as the CPI (Maoists) called a Bharat Bandh on Thursday to protest the ‘Operation SAMADHAN’, anti-Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) strategy of the Centre.

Targeting security personnel, Maoists exploded a landmine by the side of the State Highway near Chatikona village under Bissamcuttack police limits in Rayagada district. No one was injured, though. The landmine exploded when a truck was passing through the area. Such was the magnitude of the explosion that its sound was heard three km away.

Bissamcuttack IIC Chaturbhuja Naik along with force reached the spot and took stock of the situation. Police seized battery and electrical wire. Preliminary investigation revealed that gelatin sticks were used in the explosion.

Vehicular traffic on NH-59, passing through Kalahandi district, was disrupted as Maoists torched a JCB machine engaged by a contractor for road work and blocked road in Kendughati by felling trees. Similarly, roads near Sikerkupa were blocked by felling trees. Maoist posters were found in several hilly pockets of Lanjigarh and M Rampur blocks.

The ultras stepped up their poster campaign in Malkangiri where the bandh had little impact.

Hundreds of posters and banners were put up at different places in Ralegada panchayat under Chitrakonda block limits in Swabhiman Anchala by Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC). Written in Odia and Telugu, the AOBSZC) termed Modi and Naveen Patnaik governments as murderers of tribals and Dalits and demanded withdrawal of CRPF and BSF camps from the district.

Elsewhere in the district, the bandh was peaceful. While Odisha State Road Transport Corporation suspended bus service, private buses plied normally. Markets and government offices remained open in the district headquarters town.

In Kandhamal district, Maoists blocked roads by felling trees on NH-59 near Pakaladami ghat and Satanalia, disrupting vehicular traffic on Daringbadi-Balliguda and Kotagarh- Muniguda roads. They put up banners and posters in both the areas, opposing Operation Green Hunt and Operation SAMADHAN. Maoists also opposed the Jana Sampark Mela organised by security forces in different villages of the district.