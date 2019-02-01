Mosquito menace stings Silk City

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Mosquito menace has assumed alarming proportions in the Silk City making lives of the residents miserable. Despite the atmosphere during this period being conducive for outbreak of vector-borne diseases spreads fast and tall claims of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) as well as district health office of carrying out several mosquito control drives, the menace shows no signs of relenting.

A separate Urban Malaria Department (UMD) under the supervision of BeMC also exists on the premises of the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO)’s office. As many as 28 regular staff work in the UMD of whom 24 are field worker, two supervisors, one sanitary inspector and a technician. The field workers are supposed to spray insecticides and bleaching in drains and areas filled with stagnated water besides pouring malathion oil in all the septic of the city.

However, no such activities to check the mosquito menace have been carried out since the last many years, alleged former army officer Ashok Samant. He claimed that it has been a decade since any field workers were seen carrying spray machines in the city.

Sources said most of the field workers are qualified and hence, reluctant to take up spraying work. Since there is no one to keep a tab on their activities, most of them leave office after signing the attendance register and engage in other works. While UMD receives insecticides for spraying, no one knows where these are used, they said.

As per BeMC records, the city has 189.824 km of pucca and 242.834 km kutcha drains which need to be sprayed with insecticides regularly. However, with the authorities concerned turning a blind eye to the situation, drains and low lying areas have become breeding ground of misquitoes.

The BeMC said it has now decided to streamline the affair. Comissioner of BeMC Chakraborty Singh Rathore said the details of staff engaged in sanitation and spraying of insecticides would be displayed in every Ward of the city so that residents get the assured service or lodge complaints with BeMC of any problems.